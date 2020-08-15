Gyang Bere, Jos

The Conglomerates of Churches of Christ in Nigeria known as TEKAN, has appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and Federal Government to end the persistent civil unrest between the Jukun and Tiv speaking ethnic group in Taraba state.

The Fellowship of Churches also calls on the Federal Government to take necessary measures towards the immediate stoppage of the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna and destruction of lives and property of Nigerians as against the constant excuses and justification of the killings.

In a communique issued and signed by TEKAN President Rev. Dr. Caleb Ahima and General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga after the Executive Council meeting held in Jos at the weekend called for an end in the crisis which has consumed several lives.

“Council calls on the Federal Government, Benue and Taraba State Governments to ensure that the Tiv- Jukun crisis is brought to an end in no distance time”.

TEKAN, a fellowship that has been in existence for over 64 years and has about 30 million members cutting across 15 denominational churches said the President has not taken any action while the insecurity and killings keeps increasing.

The churches expressed concern that in spite of several calls on the federal government to interven Southern Kaduna and Taraba unrest, the calls seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as innocent persons are still been killed without just cause.

“Council calls on the Federal Government to give more attention to victims of insurgencies, bandits and kidnappers in Borno, Adamawa, Benue, Plateau, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Taraba, Yobe and many other parts of the nation.”

“TEKAN is worried that it has become easy for the authority and security agencies to go after critics of government and those speaking against the continuous killing of Nigerians but seemingly very weak and slow in handling the perpetrators.

“We wondered why despite calls by the Church, National Assembly, Governors and concerned Nigerians for the complete overhaul of the Nigeria Security apparatus, yet, the various calls for the change has received no action from President Muhammadu Buhari while the insecurity keeps increasing.

The Communique calls on the Federal Government, particularly the security agencies to be more proactive, practical and visible in the war against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, proliferation of fire arms and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

The christian group challenge President Buhari led government to be more responsive to the plight of Nigerians, even as it alledged that there is a high level of corruption going on in the Government at all levels.

“Council frowns at the high level of corruption going on in the Government at all levels, particularly the sad stories of heavy embezzlement we read in many Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and mismanagement of palliatives to citizens and calls on President Buhari to show more commitment in handling the news of this high level of corruption.”

TEKAN however calls on the Government at all levels to take appropriate measures toward helping and managing visible flood that is ravaging some of the communities in flood prone areas.