Gyang Bere, Jos

The conglomerate of churches of Christ in Nigeria known as TEKAN, has appealled to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to end the persistent clashes between the Jukun and Tiv speaking ethnic groups in Taraba state.

The fellowship of churches also called on the government to take necessary measures to halt the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna and destruction of lives and property of Nigerians and stop the constant excuses and justification of the killings.

In a communique issued and signed by TEKAN President, Rev. Dr. Caleb Ahima, and General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga, after the group’s executive council meeting held in Jos at the weekend, the church called for an end to the crisis which has consumed several lives.

“Council calls on the Federal Government, Benue and Taraba states governments to ensure that the Tiv- Jukun crisis is brought to an end in no distance time,” the comminque stated.

TEKAN, a fellowship that has been in existence for over 64 years and has about 30 million members cutting across 15 churches, lamented that the president had not taken any action while the insecurity and killings kept increasing.

The churches expressed concern that in spite of several calls on the government to intervene in the Southern Kaduna and Taraba unrest, the calls seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as innocent persons were still been killed without any just cause.