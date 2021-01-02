From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN) has thrown it weight behind the comments of Bishop Mathew Kukah, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other prominent Nigerians on the need for President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to act urgently for justice. TEKAN General Secretary, Very Rev. Moses Ebuga in a statement in Jos said the high level of insecurity in the country and depeening poverty should be the major focus of the current administration.

“That our nation is at the crossroads and in dire need of the truth is an undisputable fact. The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN) strongly adds its voice to those already expressed by CAN, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) and other prominent Nigerians on the urgent need for the government to act for justice.

“As a Fellowship, we consider such voices as the voice of the masses and a true reflection of the Nigerian situation. The high level of insecurity in the country and deepening poverty should be issues of major concern to the state and every well meaning Nigeria. “As Christian body, we abhor the current level of criminal activities including kidnapping, banditry, forceful marriage and conversion of Christian ladies, land grabbing and other horrible atrocities committed against helpless Nigerians by members of the Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and “unknown gunmen.”

TEKAN views Bishop Kukah’s 2020 Christmas message as most timely and a wake-up call for the present administration to do the right thing by ensuring justice for all and protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria. The statement called on Nigerians to be united in condemning and finding solutions to the awful condition rightly pointed out by Bishop Kukah.