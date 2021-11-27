From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Coordinator of TEKAN Peace Desk, Mrs. Helen Philemon Haggai has empowered Christian and Muslim youths in Plateau State with working tools to fight poverty and renewed violence in Plateau State.

Mrs. Haggai disclosed this during the strengthening and transforming attitudes of resilience in Entrepreneurs (STAR-E) and interfaith skills acquisition programme in Jos, Plateau State.

She said the presentation of starter packs to indigents persons and peace engagement training was aimed at bring youths from the two dominant religion across communities together to foster peace in the state.

Mrs. Haggai explained that most of the youths and women who participated in the skills programme were affected by the Jos crisis that led to lost of lives and means of livelihood.

“This programme was initiated as a fall out of the crises we have had on the Plateau where the poorest of the poor bears the brunt of all the crises. Most times, it is the young people who have nothing doing that are used as foot soldiers to execute the crises.

“There is need for us to build bridges, we have seen that there is so much mistrust between Christians and the Muslims in the state and that was why we intervene to cultivate cordial relationship across the two divides.

“We decided to select Christians and Muslims who are grossly affected by poverty to train and give them entrepreneural skills. They were split into different skills based on their passion.

“At the end of the exercise, they had two things to achieve, there was mutual relationship between the Christians and Muslims and they have skills that can put food on their tables.”

The Director General of Plateau Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, Wuyep Bomkam Ali said the initiative of TEKAN Peace Desk was aimed at promoting peace and reducing hardship among indigent persons in the society.

Ali who was represented by Director of Linkages and Partnership, Samson Karami said since they started partnership with TEKAN Peace Desk, there has been success stories with regards to skills acquisition and promotion of peace and unity.

“Poverty does not know religion, it doesn’t know ethic group. Poverty is affecting every part of the economy and we must join hands to fight it among our youths.

“PLASMIDA has trained over 40,000 Plateau people in different skills acquisition which many homes are surviving on after loosing their businesses to crisis that erupted the state.

He urged the participants to make use of the equipment that they have been given, and not to sale or abandoned them.

The Public Relations Officer of Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), Plateau State Umar Farouk lauds the initiative by TEKAN Peace Desk and said it has dismantled the barrier of “No go areas” in the state and Christians and Muslims can go freely into any community without harm.

“TAKEN Peace Desk has become a household name in the entire Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas and environs because of the activities that characterizes the office. The Desk has come to the help of many less privilege persons in the society irrespective of their background and social status.

“It has transform so many individuals and communities. The unique way through which TEKAN Peace Desk do their selection stand them out from other organizations.

“They don’t just only empower but they work out to see that community cohesion exist. They bring people from diverse background to mingle together, stay together and build strong relationships.

“Gone were the days where people don’t go to some communities. With the activities of TEKAN Peace Desk, that barrier have been removed. My two biological daughters are beneficiaries of this and because they are doing well, they have taken parts of the family responsibility.”

He urged the participants to establish a strong relationship with each other and never to think of get rich quick syndrome.

“Ensure that you train others, try to pick one or two orphans around you and train them for free and you were trained free. You should continue to network as friends and partners.

