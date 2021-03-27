From Gyang Bere, Jos

A conglomeration of churches in Nigeria under the umbrella of TEKAN Peace Desk has identified and empowered widows who suffered violent attacks with requisite skills for economic sustainability.

The widows and vulnerable women selected across the North states were trained in catering, make-up artistry, cosmetology, barbing and decoration among others.

The coordinator, TEKAN Peace Desk, Mrs Helen P. Haggai, said the intervention was to reduce the high rate of unemployment among vulnerable women in the North who lost their husbands and sources of livelihood.

“Plateau State and other parts of the North have been into crisis for the past 20 years, and there are talks among those at the helm of the affairs either as religious leaders or political leaders.