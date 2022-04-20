By Chinenye Anuforo

Boston-based business school, Tekedia Institute, has announced the launch of its virtual professional mini-MBA programme for young professionals and business leaders in a bid to better equip participants with in-depth knowledge of core business principles, problem-solving capabilities, analytical competencies, and contemporary business models that are needed to thrive within the 21st-century business ecosystem.

The Tekedia mini-MBA is a virtual 12-week innovative management programme designed to provide practical training on business growth, optimization, and execution. It is on this backdrop that faculty members have been selected from global organisations like Microsoft, Shell, Flutterwave, Nigerian Breweries, Jobberman, Coca Cola, Deloitte, Schlumberger, Mastercard, Access Bank, AXA Mansard, KPMG, MTN Nigeria, amongst others to provide contemporary insights into global best business practices.

Commenting on the importance of the Mini-MBA programme, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the Lead Faculty of Tekedia Institute, noted that the programme is poised to equip professionals, including business owners, with the contemporary skills that will guarantee both professional and business growth.

“The Tekedia Mini-MBA is an innovative programme that is designed to strategically position young professionals, as future leaders within their respective area of expertise while also equipping business owners with the contemporary skills needed to upscale both their business operations and execution strategies. The programme is structured in flexible ways to enable professionals to deliver transformational impacts for both the organisations they work for and the society they live in. We are confident that Tekedia Mini MBA will produce a new crop of business-driven individuals that will become respected thought leaders in no distant time,” he said.

Tekedia Institute is a US-based academic establishment that offers advanced academic programmes on business and leadership to various parts of the world through its e-learning system with live component. The academic courses are structured in a self-paced manner which affords participants to learn at their convenience regardless of their physical location.