Christopher Oji

A popular hip-pop musician Augustine Kelechi, aka Tekno X has been arrested by the police for allegedly breaching public decency by displaying half-nude girls in traffic in Lagos.

Techno was taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba for interrogation.

Tekno was picked by the police following the last week’s mobile advertisement he partook in where he displayed half-nude girls, who were dancing seductively in a transparent glass box on a truck around the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Tekno finally speaks, after he was filmed dancing with half-naked girls on the street of Lagos pic.twitter.com/qMcdJ97OGV — #BBNaija, #BBNaija2019, #BBN – Lucipost (@thelucipost) August 4, 2019

In the truck, the musician was seen spraying money on the girls who exposed their cleavages while they danced.

The video went viral and following the public outcry it generated, the state government reacted swiftly suspended and condemned the indecent incident.

Tekno told the police that he was only transporting the half-naked girls who were part of his crew to a location for a shoot.

He insisted that his action was not intended to breach public decency.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana, said Tekno was invited for questioning. “The command has arrested Tekno and two girls for conveying half-naked girls at the Lekki area of Lagos. They are presently being questioned at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti.”

“The police said such act of public indecency was against the criminal code and if after investigation those involved were found guilty, they would be charged to court.

Already, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency has suspended the advertising firm, Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited.