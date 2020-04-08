The ongoing laying of fibre optic cables and the deployment of other telecoms equipment by mobile network operators (MNOs) across Lagos and other states is entirely to expand their network infrastructure across the country to provide more efficient services to the consumers, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, has said.

Danbatta made this clarification in response to insinuations being spread by some individuals through viral video, audio and textual contents on social media, where they wrongly claim that some ongoing digging/excavation activities and laying of fibre optic cables by MNOs in Lagos and in some other states are connected to 5G equipment deployments.

According to Danbatta, “as we speak, any information suggesting or claiming that the equipment being deployed by the network operators are 5G equipment is purely misinformation, deliberately orchestrated by individuals bent on creating ill-feelings in the industry.”

The EVC called on Nigerians to disregard such unfounded and ill-motivated information in its entirety regardless of whoever, no matter how highly-placed or lowly-placed, is making the insinuation.

“As the telecoms regulator, we enjoin Nigerians to get accurate information from us rather than relying on information emanating on social media by some individuals out of ignorance to misinform our people,” Danbatta said.

Setting the record straight, Danbatta said the ongoing digging and fibre optic cable laying by some operators are in accordance to agreements reached during meetings by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami and Management of the NCC with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by Dr. Kayode Fayomi of Ekiti State early this year, during which the forum gave its commitment to allow the network operators expand their networks by granting right of way (RoW) approvals for telecommunications infrastructure expansion unhindered across their states. This will significantly reduce drop calls and improve networks performance of the operating companies (the telcos).