The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has expressed concern about the shutting down of telecommunications facilities in Kogi State as a result of disputes arising from what it termed unusual taxes and levies demanded by the Kogi State Government through Its Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

It warned that the issue could lead to a total communications blackout in the entire Kogi State, parts of Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and possible impact on service availability in some parts of the following States: Nassarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger States. These are States sharing borders with Kogi State.

This situation arose as a number of critical telecommunications sites belonging to its members have been closed and sealed up by Kogi State Government in an attempt to increase its Internally Generated Revenue IGR Collection.

The action followed an ex-parte court order obtained by the KIRS over unsubstantiated allegations that our members are in default of tax payments to the state government (which is not the truth) and access to these critical telecom sites has been denied.

“As result of these actions by the state government, our members are unable to refuel power generators in these sites, a situation which has led to outage of over 70 sites including hub sites across parts of Kogi State. Now, with likely impact on Nine States surrounding Kogi (Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger States. These are states sharing borders with Kogi State), and Abuja the FCT inclusive.”