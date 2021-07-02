There is certainly no end to learning, as journalists were empowered in the second edition of a media workshop organised by 9mobile recently., when at least 50 journalists connected to the online capacity-building training, which is part of the company’s commitment to strengthen and advance the growth of Nigeria’s journalism profession.

The second edition of the workshop for journalists was drawn from across different news desks with the theme “News Reporting: Using Analytics in News Gathering and Understanding of Audience Profile.”

The session was facilitated by experienced multimedia producer and social media strategist, Usifo Omozokpea, who is the audience development manager (West Africa) at The Conversation Africa.