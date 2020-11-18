Airtel Nigeria has been honoured with two prestigious awards by telecoms industry stakeholders, under the banner of the 4th Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (2020).

At the awards ceremony, which held recently in Abuja, Airtel Nigeria won the award for Best Customer Experience, while the company’s CEO and managing director, Segun Ogunsanya, was named the Telecom Industry Personality of the Year.

According to its organizers, the award sought to celebrate the strides of Airtel Nigeria for its focus on improving customer experience. The outstanding contributions of Mr. Ogunsanya as evident in the company’s provision of affordable mobile broadband, innovative value offerings and advocacy for corporate philanthropy were also cited as being honour-worthy.

Acknowledging the recognition, Mr. Ogunsanya, who was represented by the director of legal/regulatory affairs, company secretary, Airtel Mr. Shola Adeyemi, expressed appreciation to the organizers for creating a credible platform to celebrate contributions in the industry.