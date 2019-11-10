Chinenye Anuforo

Following the directive of the Federal Government (FG) through the Nigeria Customs Service to suspend the supply of petroleum products to filling stations located within 20 kilometers to the nation’s borders with other countries, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON) has cried out that this has already started having huge negative impact on members operations.

The group in a letter to the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) urged the Commission to quickly intervene in the situation saying, “The directive is already having huge negative impact on our members’ operations and this may worsen our condition if the necessary agencies of government do not urgently intervene in the situation.