Chinenye Anuforo

To achieve Nigeria’s broadband plan, the need for collaboration between telecommunications and power sectors cannot be over-emphasized.

Consequently, stakeholders in both sectors convened yesterday in Lagos for Power and Telecommunications Synergy Conference, sponsored by IHS Nigeria and organised by Thistle Praxis.

The conference, with the theme “Power and Telecommunications Synergy: Building Strategic Alliances for Broadband Penetration and Inclusive Prosperity,” presented an opportunity for participants to engage in constructive and interactive sessions on the Nigerian Broadband Plan (NBP) with industry experts and decision makers in the sectors agreeing that integrating power solutions into the NBP will bring about shared prosperity through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The program included three-panel discussions, two break-out sessions, thirteen exhibitions and a master class, with the expectation of building critical working groups to generate ideas and scalable solutions.

The conference addressed issues such as building harmonized regulations, investment sourcing and optimization of returns for broadband infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Mohamad Darwish, IHS Towers Senior Vice President, Co-founder and IHS Nigeria CEO, said, “This conference was strategically designed to provide insightful and constructive solutions to help achieve the nation’s vision for broadband growth and inclusive prosperity. The telecommunications sector is of ultimate importance to the economic growth of Nigeria. We are excited to be part of those broader solutions emerging from the power and telecommunications sector to address the country’s major challenges and those of West Africa at large.”

Darwish stressed the need for both private and public sectors to collaborate on driving forward innovative solutions that will enable Nigeria to meet its growing demand for broadband connectivity.

“As of March 2019, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), broadband penetration in Nigeria was pegged at 33 per cent and an increase to the 70 per cent target will require everyone’s efforts. This endeavour is too complex to be addressed solely by governments, operators or society. This needs to be a shared goal. We must all work together to achieve connectivity nationwide.” Darwish said.

Also commenting was Professor Umar Danbatta, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, who said, “We are thrilled to have been a part of the Conference. Platforms like this are essential to both the growth of the industry and the overall economy. Prior to 2001, when Nigeria’s telecommunication sector was deregulated, Nigeria had only approximately 700,000 lines and was unable to meet the growing demand for telecommunications services. Since then, the telecoms industry has witnessed significant growth and progress; but it is important that we collectively seek ways to further improve the telecoms sector.”