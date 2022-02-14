By Bimbola Oyesola, [email protected]

Workers in the telecommunication sector of the economy, last weekend, reiterated their plans to shut down MTN Nigeria’s operations if the management of the company failed to respect the agreement with workers.

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) had, last Tuesday, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the telecoms service provider ahead of the company’s dividend payment in April.

The union, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said in a statement signed by its president, Opeyemi Tomori, and general secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, that MTN Nigeria had refused to review the remunerations of its employees, as well as ignored the introduction of exit benefits.

The union maintained that despite the declaration of N1.7 trillion as turnover for the full-year 2021, the MTN management has turned a blind eye to the yearnings of the employees.

According to the union, issues relating to remuneration of workers, absence of mutually negotiated exit benefits, inhumane retirement benefits, employee relations practices, and abuse of expatriate quota, among others, were the crux of the matter.

“It has become inevitable that our union issues this 14-day ultimatum to alert the public of an imminent industrial action and the disruption it may cause MTN network subscribers, businesses, business partners and associates,” the union said.

The union explained that the company has remained adamant, insisting that all the workers’ conditions of service as stated in the company’s policy must remain so and cannot be negotiated, stating that the company’s stance negates the agreement signed at the Ministry of Labour to fully renegotiate the workers’ conditions of service.

“It is inequitable that MTN workers serve and leave the company in penury, with just a handshake from a company that declares revenue in trillions year in, year out,” the union’s president said.

He stated that as a responsible trade union, PTECSSAN would not allow the company to continue to disregard relevant laws of the land that protect workers’ rights, especially rights to organize and bargain.

The union emphasised that the MTNN management must agree to a two-week physical meeting to round off the CBA negotiation and sign the document.

The union said it would “no longer be in any meeting without both the chief executive officer and the chief human resources officer in attendance.”

“MTNN management should immediately lift the embargo it placed on some workers from membership of the union by communicating to them (Level 3 and above employees) that they are free to join the union, since membership is in the first instance voluntary.

“MTNN management should stop forthwith the obnoxious policy that threatens membership of the union. MTNN gives full recognition to the union as the sole negotiating body for its members and for whoever among the employees to benefit from the negotiated items of the union must be ready to pay membership dues.”

The union warned that, if any of these demands were not met on or before Wednesday, February 23, 2022, it would mobilize in conjunction with other sister unions affiliated to NLC within and outside the company for industrial action that will force the management to grant their demands.