From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has requested the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to tell the people of the state what he has done with the billions of Naira of 13 per cent Derivation Fund Mr President released to the state.

Addressing journalists at the party Secretariat in Benin, the state Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse, rtd., said the governor should also tell Edo people the total amount the state government received as 13% derivation funds as arrears dating back to 1999; the development projects in the oil and gas producing communities of the state which he dedicated the arrears of the 13% derivation funds to if any.

“We want a full list, the amounts involved and the contractors who did the jobs; explain why he has deliberately refused to specify amounts received as 13% derivation fund in his 2023 budgets estimates.

“Mr Obaseki has been busy maligning the Federal government accusing it of printing paper money to fund statutory allocations and mismanagement of the national economy whereas as a deliberate policy, he has been pocketing Edo state monies by mismanaging the derivation funds”.

Col. Imuse stated that since Edo State does not have a functional House of Assembly to checkmate the governor, Edo people should demand the Governor publicly indicate the whereabouts of the said fund.

In his address titled, “Our Governor has gone wild”, the APC chairman said: “As you are aware since Nigeria’s Fourth Republic began in 1999, Edo state and other oil and gas producing states that make up the Niger Delta are entitled to the 13% derivation fund sanctioned by the 1999 constitution, as amended.

In actual fact, Section 162, Sub-section 2 of the Constitution stipulates that the 13% derivation funds is for the exclusive use of oil/gas producing communities as compensation for loss of fishing rights and productive farmlands as a result of oil and gas exploration and production activities in the beneficiary states.

“Last week, Rivers State Governor Mr Nyesom Wike revealed that he has been able to erect 12 Flyovers across the state capital, Port-Harcourt using funds from the 13% derivation Rivers State received. He said whereas all Presidents since 1999 failed to pay the 13 per cent derivation funds due to the Niger Delta states, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved and paid the Niger Delta states the over N9 trillion due them.

“This is why we are asking the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to tell Edo people what he has done with the billions of Naira, Mr President released to Edo State.”

The APC also took on the governor over an alleged plot to demolish the Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat on Reservation Road, Benin City and acquire the land, adding that “To deceive Edo Journalists, the Government claimed that the proposed demolition is not true. Just the same manner he denied the demolition of Central Hospital.

“It is public knowledge that the building dates back to the 1960s on a plot donated by the Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua 11. He says that his interest in the building is because it borders sections of the walls and moats in Benin city, and archaeologists and specialist architects have visited areas around the moats with a view to determining how best to assist the National Commission of Museums and Monuments with the preservation of the moats.

“This is the same Governor Obaseki who wanted to fraudulently acquire and preserve looted Benin artefacts dating back to 1897, being returned from overseas, by promising to build an illegal museum in Benin City whereas they belong to the palace of the Oba of Benin. Why this sudden fraudulent interest in preserving the Benin Moat? For a man who condemns every Federal government policy at will, it is strange that Mr Obaseki will be interested in assisting the federally sponsored National Commission of Museums and Monuments with preserving the moats. What a black lie?

“We call on Mr Obaseki to leave the NUJ complex as it is. We know that he has also earmarked portions of the Edo Broadcasting Service Station for demolition. This is coming after he has demolished the Veterinary Clinic, the State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Headquarters of Edo State Library, the Central Hospital and the Nigeria Observer. This is in addition to over 300 private properties including homes he ordered demolished at Irhirhi and environs, in the name of a New Town project for Benin City. Enough is enough”, Imuse stated.

The APC while condemning the plot by the state government to issue Residency Identity Cards to Nigerians residing in the state, said its rejection of the proposal is based on Sections 25 and 26 of the Nigerian Constitution as amended, adding that the powers to decide who a citizen of Nigeria is, is the Federal government, pointing out that that is being taken care of with the National Identity Number, NIN.

The party also slammed the state government over an alleged plot to sell Edo Line and Edo House in Lagos, disclosing that there was an extant court ruling on the Edo House.