Nigeria has been advised to see its membership in the Commonwealth Local Government Forum as an avenue to woo non Governmental Organisation and International donors to empower grassroots people.

The Programme Manager, Commonwealth Local Government Forum, Mr Claire Frost, made this known while receiving the National Organising Secretary, Association of EX-LG Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) , Chief (Hon) Abayomi Tella who represented ASELGON at the Commonwealth office in London.

She said since 2011, Nigeria’s Local Governments have not been accessing their opportunities in the comity of 53- Nation called Commonwealth.

Ms Frost advised Association of Ex Local Government Chairmen to liase with the Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON to bring Nigeria back to its rightful position.

The Programme Manager opined that it is pertinent to note that all their correspondences to Nigeria doesn’t have any response and urged ASELGON to exhibit their wealth of experience at the grassroots level to rewrite the name of Nigeria in gold.

Hon Abayomi Tella highlighted the achievements of ASELGON so far and promised to look for an opportunity at the earliest time possible to table the issues raised before the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.