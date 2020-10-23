Temple Builders and Miracles Ministries, Umuezeala Nsu, in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, is rolling out the drums to celebrate five years of its existence.

Themed “The glory of this latter house,” the ceremony starts on October 25 and shall run through to November 1, when it shall expectedly end with great signs and wonders.

Prominent men of God, including the general overseer, Rev. Stanley Chukwunenye, and Bishop Gbazie Steve, Pastor Nnamdi, Pastor Modestus Moses USA, and Pastor Richard Obioma, shall be ministering during the anniversary. Presentation of the ministry’s Sunday School manual and church calendar are some of the highlights of the anniversary, which shall feature salvation and deliverance from all manner of demonic afflictions.