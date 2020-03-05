Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Out of the 1,266 Corps members passing out of the Batch ‘A’ Corps members of the National Youths Service Corps(NYSC), Kebbi state,ten of them have been given extension of service while eight got repetition of their service for violated the scheme laws.

The Kebbi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Mustapha Muhammed confirmed this on Thursday during the Passing Out Ceremony of 2019 Batch ‘A’ Corps members at Haliru Abdul Stadium,Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, ” at the commencement of this particular service year, a total of 2,318 Corps members were duly registered on camp Relocation exercise saw 1,052 number moved to other states of the federation, while 355 corps members relocated into the state.

“Thus, bringing the total number of the Corps members of the Batch to 1,266. Out of these Corps members bound for passing out today, 3 were approved by the NYSC Kebbi State Governing Board for honours award,3 will be given commendation letters.

” While ten will have their service extended, 8 Corps members will be repeating their service for various offences contravening the laws of the Scheme “.

Muhammed charge the departed Corps members from the state to always love the nation just as they have served their respective communities during their service year.

In his remark,Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai urged the outgone Corps members to continue to strive hard to uphold the unity of the country.

” Your stay in Kebbi State, this last one year must have exposed you to life challenges and new experiences in different fields of pursuits and host communities. I enjoin you all to strive hard to build upon the bonds of unity you have established here”, he said.