By Kate Halim

Nothing causes discomfort like a banging headache that disrupts your plans. Due to advances in science, there are pills available to help relieve a headache.

However, there are some natural remedies that can help you get relief from headaches at home if you don’t like taking pills. Some are listed below:

1. Drink water. It sounds simple, but many headaches are caused by dehydration.

2. Give yourself a scalp massage. Research has shown that massaging the greater occipital nerve (the back of your head at the base of your skull) can relieve headache pain.

3. Press the webbed area between your thumb and pointer finger. Lightly massage the spot for about one minute before switching to the other hand.

4. Stretch. Headaches are often caused by muscle tension. Simple neck stretches like these could help relieve some of the tension.

5. Massage peppermint oil onto your temples, the back of your jaw and your forehead. Peppermint oil has been shown to promote blood flow, which might get things moving in your head.

6. Eat watermelon. If your headache is caused by dehydration, eating water-rich foods could relieve your pain by rehydrating your whole body. For headaches, eat watermelon to feel relieved.

7. Drink apple cider vinegar. Dilute two tablespoons of ACV into a big glass of water and add a little honey or lemon juice to make it more palatable. Apples and ACV help restore the body’s acid-alkaline balance and could help with headache pain.

8. Drink ginger tea. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that could alleviate some pain.

9. Drink a cup of coffee. Headaches are often caused by the expanding of blood vessels. The caffeine in coffee constricts these blood vessels, bringing them back down to normal size.

10. Take a hot shower and let the water fall on the back of your neck. Heat relaxes tense muscles, which could also alleviate the pain caused by a headache.

