By Kate Halim

You may be ready to jump into a job search full steam or you may have been searching for months with no positive outcome. With the strain in the economy, a lot of people are holding on tight to their jobs even as more graduates being introduced into the labour market.

Getting a job is one but getting your dream job comes with a deep sense of satisfaction and confidence. It makes you fulfilled and content.

Saturday Sun spoke to a marketing and sales expert, Olufunke Temiye Olushola and she outlined ten ways to people can prepare themselves for their dream jobs.

They are as follows:

ONE: Understand your ideal job situation

It is important to know “why” you want this job, “what” kind of job you really want and “how” you want to work on this job instead of being so concerned about the pay.

A dream job can turn into a nightmare if the expectations of the employer from the job starts to conflict with your personal life. So, when you are seeking your dream job, also be on the lookout for your dream company and dream work situation.

TWO: Identify your passion

What are you passionate about? A job should be so much more than just a means to pay your bills. You should be concerned about if your career motivates you and brings you satisfaction. If you are passionate about a job, you will barely struggle.

THREE: Follow the right instruction when applying for a job

Something as small as not following instructions could prevent you from getting your dream job. So, when searching for a job, read the ads thoroughly before submitting a resume or application so you get a better and clearly understanding of what is needed and expected of you.

FOUR: Schedule a pre-interview with an expert in that field

Many job seekers struggle to answer questions that are more industry specific even though they might have excellent responses to common interview questions like, “What are your strengths and weaknesses?”

Having this pre-interview with an industry expert gives you a better insight on how best to answer tricky technical or behavioural interview questions.

FIVE: Reach out to human resources managers

Instead of wasting time targeting wrongly, a well skilled HR manager makes the journey shorter and easier in most cases.

SIX: Your resume and cover letter should be captivating

If your resume or cover letter doesn’t stand out, you are likely to wind up at the bottom of the applicant heap. Nobody has time being bored with unnecessary details.

No matter your experience and the level of education you have, a boring resume and cover letter are unlikely to secure an employer’s interest. Learning how to write an outstanding resume should be a priority for you.

SEVEN: Blow your trumpet a little bit without being dramatic

Don’t just rely on an outstanding resume because others are doing the same. You can go a step further by communicating that you are a much better candidate for the job by including appropriate links to your online profile which can leave a good lasting impression on your would-be employers.

EIGHT: Dress the part

How you dress or look for an interview could greatly influence a hiring manager’s decision whether to give you a chance or not. Even if you have the right experience and provide solid responses to the employer’s questions, dressing too casually or inappropriately could sink that ship so fast.

NINE: Emit Confidence

Some interviews can be intimidating and nerve-racking. But if you are looking to secure your dream job, it is very important to present yourself as confident and self-assured. Act like you deserve the position.

TEN: Display good social ethics

A lot of times, the hiring officers are more concerned about your comportment, how you carry yourself, how you answer the questions etc. more than the content of your resume. Ensure you exhibit the best behaviour without displaying any element of rudeness. Above all, pray for favour.