By Kate Halim

A first date is actually easier than it may sound, even though you will get nervous. It’s up to you to take it easy and not allow your nerves get on the way of getting to know the person you are meeting better.

This is not a test and it’s not your only chance to be with the one you want. If you want to create a good first impression on your date, you need to have a more lively and entertaining approach.

Men and women going on first dates should know that it’s not too difficult to create a good first impression. You have plenty of time to prepare yourself for that day so that you won’t make some first-date mistakes that might cost you subsequent dates.

Mr Dare Ogunbiyi, a Lagos-based matchmaker, who runs an exclusive matchmaking company, outlined some things men and women shouldn’t do on first dates.

So, if you don’t want your first date to turn into a disaster, you may want to follow the things listed below and avoid them on your first date:

ONE: DO NOT BE LATE

Don’t be late on your first date or on all of your dates. It’s a really serious mistake and a bad sign for the future. Being late makes your date to obviously think that she’s just another girl or he’s just another guy.

TWO: DON’T EAT SOMETHING SMELLY BEFORE THE DATE

If you expect your date to go smoothly, please don’t eat anything smelly. You don’t want your date to be tortured with an awful smell the moment you open your mouth. There is always the potential to end your date with a kiss. Do you like bad smelly kisses?

THREE: DON’T LET YOUR DATE COME BY HERSELF

This one is for men. Since you have asked a girl to come on a date, pick her up. It’s considered rude and impolite to ask her to come over by herself. By the way, don’t even try to complain on the far distance or any other excuses. You are her date and you have to pick her up and also make sure your date gets home safely.

FOUR: DON’T TALK ONLY ABOUT YOURSELF

A first date is the moment where both of you can talk and get to know each other. If you only talk about yourself, without giving your date the chance to share his or her stories, it is not a date then. It’s your speech-making day!

FIVE: DON’T BE ARROGANT; DON’T BE RUDE

Being rude or arrogant is the perfect way to ruin your date. Be friendly and respect your conversation all the way. Make her or him feel comfortable. No one likes being insulted. If you plan for a healthy relationship, keep in mind that respect is the most important ingredient.

SIX: DON’T PLAY WITH YOUR CELL PHONE

On your first date, mute or switch off your mobile phone and give your date your complete attention. Interrupting your conversations continuously to check in on Facebook or answer a business phone call is ridiculous. The day has 24 whole hours. Please dedicate some to your date.

SEVEN: DON’T FLIRT WITH OTHER PEOPLE

It is considered rude when you flirt with other men or women in front of your date. Don’t stare at them or drool over them in the presence of your date. However, if you aren’t interested in your date, at least you need to respect him or her until it’s over then you can move on to the person that catches your fancy.

EIGHT: DON’T TALK ABOUT YOUR PAST RELATIONSHIPS TOO MUCH

Talking too much about a past relationship means that you still haven’t gotten over it and you may not be ready for a new one. You can mention your ex as an example, but don’t overdo it. Keep a balance, ask your date about his/her ex too. The purpose is to know each other and not about your exes.

NINE: DON’T TALK ABOUT MARRIAGE AND CHILDREN

This topic is too heavy for a first date. Who told you that your date wants to marry and have kids with you? You are going too fast and you seem desperate. Take things step by step. You are only on the first date and there are many other interesting topics to talk about.

TEN: DON’T OFFER UNSOLICITED ADVICE

While the conversation is underway during the first date, please don’t give unsolicited advice. Unsolicited advice is unwanted commentary and suggestions on what you think your date should do, even when he or she hasn’t asked you for such comments.

Sometimes, the mistakes that occur on first dates are attributed to a lack of preparation. People who go for first dates prepared and informed will always do well. You must show up confidently and remember all the tips shared thus far. And please, don’t forget to have fun!

