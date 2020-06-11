Dear Dr,

What are your thoughts about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and how would you handle a case that is brought to you?

Shadrach Nomau, Sokoto

Dear Shamsi,

Thank you for your frank questions. Let me promise you equally frank answers

a) Nobody among humans –doctors, leaders, epidemiologists, politicians has the kind of absolute answers we need for the COVID-19 disease to be vanquished. However, we appreciate what the doctors are telling us (and I recommend that everyone comply). b) Similarly, no human being, doctor, politician, legislator or scientist can corral death, especially death coming from a poorly understood killer- disease. c) Since death is a spiritual thing, we might show more intelligence if we tackled this challenge first and foremost from the spiritual. After all, Jesus did say, “God is a spirit” and “Man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that comes out of the mouth of God”. Again, Jesus declared, “It is the spirit that gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit and they are life.” d) Every man is a tripartite combination of body, soul and spirit; so man himself is a spirit; dwelling in a body and having a soul. e) Jesus indicated above that what is spirit inside man are his words. If that is so and we know that we must live, not by bread alone but by every word that came from the mouth of God, then let me introduce you to some words of God specially prepared for you in this siege of disease, epidemic, pandemic and death. f) Psalms 91 says “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.” This dwelling place is a secret. We enter into it by SAYING these WORDS OF GOD. The saying of the words delivers us SURELY from pandemics (noisome pestilence), death and disease. g) So, I would treat my patients with these words declared from their own mouths at least thrice a day. Please go and look at the whole writing and convince yourself. h) What of those who do not believe? Even for those who believe they still have to say it first before it will work. For those who don’t believe, let me tell you a secret if you do not believe in God or His words, God Himself does not believe in you. i) So, you’d better believe. j) “My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings. Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. For they are life unto those that find them, and health (or medicine or cure) to all their flesh. Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.” Proverbs 4:20-23.

Call us if you have any area you don’t understand, or you have someone who could benefit from all of the above. You can follow us better as you visit www.mediamedix.blogspot.com

Ways to take care of oneself

Dear Dr,

Apart from the above, do you still have any further help for the masses?

Ismail Sunkanmi Olowoniilara

Yaba, Lagos

Dear Ismail,

What we dealt with above is the spiritual alone. Now, though the spirit is the main thing, there are still two other parts of a man – the soul and the body.

I’ll start with the body; the physical; the flesh. There are medicines, botanicals, vitamins, phyto-nutrients, food additives, preparations and concoctions that help the body, the physique and the immune system. You see, barrier methods of prevention seek to STOP the virus from getting into your system by avoiding it coming in contact with you. So we have social distancing, washing of hands and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth and so on. All very good. Don’t despise them.

However should you actually come in contact with the virus, it is possible that it does not have the capability of entering into your system BECAUSE YOUR IMMUNITY IS HIGH. I am going to list a number of foods ANYBODY can acquire and eat to boost their immunity which is the power, ability or capacity to DEFEND your body system from disease. Here goes: a) garlic; b) ginger; c) onions; d) cayenne pepper; e) lemon ginseng; f) coconut oil; g) cabbage; h) olive oil; i) sweet potato; j) apple cider vinegar. All of these are easily available to almost anyone who makes a move to get them.

What about the soul which consists of five main things a) Your will; b) your emotions or inner feelings; c) your thoughts; d) your memories; and e) your imaginations? You also have got to guard these.

First your thoughts, PLEASE BELIEVE THAT THERE IS A PANDEMIC OF CORONAVIRUS THAT CAN KILL PEOPLE. BELIEVE AND HEED THE WARNINGS. That will guard your choices to be actually careful; to do the appropriate to defend yourself and so on.

Lastly your emotions, it is a scientific fact that negative emotions like depression, sadness, guilt, anger, worry, FEAR, HATRED all LOWER your IMMUNITY. Right on the other hand, joy, gladness, thankfulness, patience, faith scientifically BOOSTS your IMMUNITY. So, there we are plenty of ways to take care of yourself.

How to get at you

Dear Dr

Do you have branches anywhere else especially in the East? I live in Imo and really need attention

Ebere Onyekachi Mmamma

Dear Ebere,

No and Yes. No because I do not have any branches anywhere except my facility in Lagos. But, Yes! (in the sense that you can get all the attention you need to get well by calling for help on the phone. The numbers are 08033466574; 08093142261; 08156697540; 08028240983. Just call and we’ll answer and take it up from there.