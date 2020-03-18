A ten-year campaign to eradicate poor skincare culture in Nigeria will be kick-started at a conference in Lagos on Thursday, March 19.

The conference, tagged SKINTERVENTION2020, is being organised by WoorerGold Cloud, one of Nigeria’s foremost skincare outfits with over ten years of experience.

In a statement, CEO of WoorerGold Cloud, Kikelomo Opatola, said the SKINTERVENTION2020 conference which will hold inside Tayo Aderinokun Lecture Theatre at the University of Lagos, Akoka will have in attendance public health professionals, dermatologist, academics, cosmetologists, spa practitioners, pharmacists and other stakeholders.

According to Opatola, the intent of the conference is for these professionals to exchange ideas and share expertise on the way forward in addressing crucial issues in skin health care in the country.

She said the ten-year campaign, which will be starting on Thursday, is to let the public know how to improve their skin health conditions and adopt good practices.

She added that the campaign will also be promoting the company’s breakthrough technology which spans for about eight aspects of the skin such as the sebum, moisture, acne, pigment, collagen, elasticity, pores and reporting its active surveillance findings since 2018.

Saying, “you are your skin, your skin is you,” Opatola said the SKINTERVENTION2020 conference will be a highly rewarding and educational networking experience for all, adding that there would be other attractions, including skin moisture level testing.