WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Daily Sun gathered that the tragic incident happened on Thursday evening. It was learnt that deceased, a mother of three, was at home alone after her husband had gone to work while the children were said to have gone on holiday coaching when the incident happened.

The suspect, Abraham was alleged to have broken into the woman’s room, threatened her with a cutlass and tied her up before performing the dastardly act.

It was also gathered that after the act, he fled the house but some of his belongings were found in the room which suggest that he was responsible for the act.

One of the children of the deceased said he saw the tenant on a bike while coming home but never knew he had killed his mum at home.

The husband and children of the deceased could not hold their tears as they wept profusely.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti State Command, Caleb Ikechukwu who confirmed the incident, said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspect.