Emmanuella Adejoh, a 200-level student of Guidance and Counselling from the University of Abuja, has won the Boomplay Campus Music Star competition with N10m, while Iroenyenwa Nzubechukwu, a student of Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, emerged as first runner-up, and Godswill Sarah Iruoma, a student of Hospitality Management from Yaba College of Technology, was the second runner-up.
The judges during the competition were on-air personality, Do2dtun, Wonderland Queen Teni, and renowned producer Philkeyz.
The top 10 had loads of fun and impactful interactions during their time in Lagos. From a master class training session and team bonding to attending the press conference and community display of their talents and the grand finale day.
The competition, Boomplay Campus Music Star competition, Season 1, was organized by SHAREit Lite, Vskit and Trace TV.
