Afro highlife singer, Teni is poised to make her acting debut in a new movie, Dear Affy.

According to the journalist turned-movie director, Sam Olatunji, Dear Affy is a joint production between his 007 Productions, Aul Media Studios, Track & Dolly Productions and Tola Elatuyi.

Dear Affy tells the story of a female art enthusiast about to marry the man of her dreams, but life suddenly scuttles her well-laid out plans, as she accidentally gets pregnant and embarks on a challenging mission to locate the father of the unborn baby, since her fiance and herself have chosen to thread the path of celibacy while courting.

“Dear Affy is an ambitious project. We want to tell a different kind of Nollywood story; we want to be very professional. Dear Affy will be the first Nollywood movie to hit N500 million at the box office. We have had people tell us it is an impossible dream but that won’t stop us,” he posited.

Olatunji, who executively produced Ghost and The Tout and Seven And A Half Dates, will direct Dear Affy. The film will be released on February 14, 2020 and would be distributed by FilmOne Distribution. Dear Affy features Mawuli Gavor, Charles Inojie, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Ademoye, Chiwetalu Agu, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, and Chinedu Ikedieze among others.