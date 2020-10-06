•As top junior players return

Nigeria’s top junior tennis players will be given opportunities to restart their tennis careers after months of full and partial lockdowns occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 CBN Junior Championship will kick-start the restart at the 3,000 capacity Lagos Lawn Tennis Club from today through Sunday.

The tournament will feature the best players in three age categories – boys and girls 12s, 14s, and 16s.

“Most of the juniors who had been on a forced holiday had used the period to improve their fitness and skill levels and have been dying for an opportunity to express themselves. This tournament will give them a new lease of life and put them in good spirits to resume school,” a statement from the International Tennis Academy (ITA), organisers of the championship, has announced.

The Academy said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of the players as they will be housed in a dedicated hotel and the 3,000 capacity tennis facilities will be more than adequate to swallow the expected 150 participants.