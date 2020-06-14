The fate of this year’s US Open is expected to be determined tomorrow as the United States’ Tennis Association’s (USTA) current plans continue to face criticism from several of the sport’s star names.

This year’s US Open is scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 13, in New York.

Organisers are keen to put on the event, but are expected to introduce a series of measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The USTA held a video conference with players on Wednesday, with players, coaches and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) reportedly on the call.

“We have less than a week to go, so we need to finally finalise what we will do,” said USTA President Patrick Galbraith, according to the New York Times.

Exceptional measures for the tournament include the creation of a “bubble” for participants in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

This would see players restricted to a tournament hotel outside Manhattan and be limited to one member of support staff each.

Qualification would also be removed, while doubles fields would be reduced in size.

Serbian star, Novak Djokovic, has been among the most vocal in criticising the plan, with the three-time US Open champion having labelled the measures “extreme”.