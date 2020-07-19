Novak Djokovic has returned to the tennis courts following his recovery from coronavirus.

The Serbian icon has been regaining health after returning a positive COVID-19 test in June, and is now stepping up his training.

Taking to the practice courts at his own Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Djokovic was put through his paces.

Uploading to social media, the head coach at the centre, Boris Bosnjakovic, shared photos and footage of the Serbian’s training session with his online followers.

Djokovic worked alongside fellow pro, Filip Krajinovic, looking sharp and in good health.

Last month Djokovic had issued an apology for the conduct of his Adria Tour fiasco after becoming a victim himself by testing positive for coronavirus.