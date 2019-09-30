Tom Jomby of France would be making a return to seek for another glory at the 2019 Lagos Open scheduled to serve off on October 7 – 20. Bosnian Aldin Setkic, Zimbabwean Takanyi Garaganga and Benjamin Lock are also among the regular faces in the ITF World Tour that would keep the hard surface of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club abuzz for two weeks.

The men’s tournament is known as M25+ Lagos while W25+ Lagos is for the women’s version, which would be played concurrently.

The 28-year-old Jomby had enjoyed success in Nigeria by clinching the Dayak Open Nigeria F2 Futures last April and would be aiming for another title in Nigeria.

He was, however, poised to face stiff competition from the likes of Setkic, who would also be making a return to the double phase $100, 000 + hospitality prize money tournament after his last appearance in 2005.