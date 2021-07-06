After playing for more than six years in the Italian Table Tennis Super League, 2019 African Games Champion Olajide Omotayo has signed a one-year deal to join a French Pro A team, PPC Villeneuve, for the 2021/2022 season.

Announcing the signing of the 26-year-old Nigerian on its social media handle at the weekend, the club described Omotayo as a fighter who they hope would help the team to fight for the top spot in the elite French League.

“Olajide Omotayo from Nigeria, 26 and ranked 92 in the world will be a formidable opponent for our competitors,” the club said. “Little known in France, it will be interesting to follow and his fighting spirit will be a quality appreciated by the public in France.”

Omotayo will be joined by other members of the team which include French junior international Jules Cavaillé and experienced Russian star Alexey Liventsov, while the team will be coached by Admir Duranspahic who replaced departing coach Lepage Cedric.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.