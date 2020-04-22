The four Grand Slams and tennis’ three governing bodies are finalising a multi-million dollar package of financial assistance for lower-ranked players.

Details of the package, which is likely to be worth at least $6 million, are expected to be announced later this week.

A player’s ranking would be used as a starting point, but previous earnings and other income may be taken into consideration when players apply for support.

Discussions, which have proved complex, began shortly after professional tennis was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on 12 March.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are hoping top 100 singles and top 20 doubles players will contribute to a separate $1m fund for men ranked outside the top 250.

In a letter written by Djokovic, president of the ATP Player Council, and first revealed in Sports Illustrated, they suggest donations on a sliding scale. So the world’s top five – the three of them, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev – would contribute $30,000 each, and those ranked between 51 and 100, $5,000 each.

They calculate that would allow singles players ranked between 250 and 700 to receive a further grant of $10,000 each.

The sentiment is admirable, but it may be difficult to persuade some players just inside the top 100, and currently without any income, to part with $5,000.