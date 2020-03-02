Godwin Tsa Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Supreme Court will today hear and make pronouncements on the application by former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, urging it to set aside the January 14 judgment that ousted him from office in favour of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The motion was filed by the legal team headed by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) for Mr. Ihedioha with the prayer that the apex court set aside its judgment as a nullity as it was obtained by fraud in a suit of appeals Nos: SC. 1462/2019; SC/1470/2019; CA/OW/GOV/05/2019 and petition No: EPT/GOV/IM/08/2019 between Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC and Emeka Ihedioha, the Peoples Democratic Party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On this ground, Ihedioha submitted that “the Appellants/Respondents (Uzodinma), fraudulently misled this court into holding that a total of 213,495 votes were unlawfully excluded from the votes scored by the 1st appellant/respondent in the gubernatorial election of March 9, 2019 in Imo State. The first appellant/Respondent admitted under cross-examination that he was the person (and not the third Respondent [INEC] or any of its officials) who computed the result that gave him the 213,495 votes alleged to have been excluded from his total votes in the election.”

But responding, Uzodimma in his preliminary objection dated February 6, 2020, urged the court to strike it out the application by Ihedioha.

However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that nothing short of a fresh election would be acceptable.

Leader of IPOP, Nnamdi Kalu, in a broadcast on Radio Biafra, yesterday, counselled the judges to respect the wishes of the people and reverse the judgement or call for a fresh election.

“No matter what their plan is, Imo (Supreme Court )judgment must not stand. We are warning the whole world, I do not know who Emeka Ihedioha is; frankly speaking, I do not care, but what happens in Imo affects everybody. It must not be allowed to stand to avoid disaster and chaos.”

Kanu alleged that the only reason the APC-led Federal Government want to have Imo at all cost is to have the governor as stooge to perfect its secret plans in the state.

“It is very clear why they are not looking for any other place in Biafra land, but Owerri.

What they wish to occupy Owerri for is spiritual. Those of you who are blind in spirit cannot see that the caliphate needs Owerri very much, they believe they can strangle us. Bayelsa is not important to them, what they are looking for is Imo. I do not want people to be led astray by the judgment that was obtained in Bayelsa case,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Imo Diaspora Coalition for Justice and Democracy has asked the apex court to restore Ihedioha.

In a letter addressed to the Supreme Court justices, the group called for the restoration of Ihedioha’s mandate and the integrity of the judiciary.

The group told the Supreme Court that it was the last line of defence for preserving the integrity of the nation’s judiciary, sanctity of the ballot, the fledgling democracy and averting anarchy in the country.

“May God give you the courage to remain the bastion of justice for the common man. Do hearken to the supplication of Ndi Imo for the restoration of he who shares their values and whom they voted for- Emeka Ihedioha,” the coalition said.