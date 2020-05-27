Obinna Odogwu, Awka

One person was feared killed and several others injured when Urum and Achalla communities in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State clashed on Wednesday over a piece of land.

This came about a week after the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, engaged the leaders of the two communities at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia for peace talks.

For some time now, the two communities have been enmeshed in a series of disagreements over ownership of a piece of land where the duo have boundary.

It was not clear what sparked off the bloody clash as efforts to get details from the police commissioner, Abang, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, proved abortive as they neither picked nor returned calls to their phones.

However, residents of Umuife village, Urum have deserted their homes and fled to different places for safety. Some of them, as at the time of filing this report, reportedly camped at Eke Market, Isuaniocha in the same council area.

Some residents of Umuife village who spoke to our correspondent on phone lamented that they have deserted their homes with some of them camping at the market place while trying to figure out their next move.

They lamented that serious fight was ongoing in their village as at the time of speaking with our correspondent and that no single policeman had come around to quell the fight.