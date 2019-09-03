Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The people of Ezinator Community in Awka South Local Government yesterday stormed the Anambra State Government House in protest against town union crisis and fraud.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the people who were made up of men, women, the aged and the youths blocked the entrance of the Government House but security operatives prevented them from crossing the gate.

The people alleged that some indigenes of the community who claimed to be close to the state government, had ignited crisis in the town by postponing the Town Union election three times, warning that the situation had become worrisome to them.

Led in the protest by one of their high chiefs, William Onwu, the people also alleged in one of their placards that the whereabouts of the community’s share of the Governor’s Choose Your Project, which stands at N40 million at the moment was yet unknown.

Some other placards read: “Governor Obiano, please help us in the hands of tyrants in our community; We are peace loving people like our governor; We will keep supporting your administration; and They have postponed our election three times without any reason.”

Speaking on their behalf, Chief Onwu, said the community would appreciate it if the governor intervene and cause the Town Union election to hold on October 7, as it had been postponed three times without any reason.

Noting that anything short of that might aggravate the situation, he said, “We have held our youths for so long and if this election fails to hold, sincerely speaking, nobody should be blamed on what the outcome will be at the end.”

Onwu who confirmed the allegation of the missing of the N40 million Community Choose Your Project, said this had also made Ezinator to be lagging behind in so many things developmentally.

Responding to their appeals, Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, Lady Vera Okonkwo, thanked them for being peaceful in their protest and assured that the issues would be settled amicably.

She noted that Governor Obiano, being a peace loving person would not want his subjects engaged in any destructive behavior, saying, “we are going to make sure that the election is held in your Community, this government will ensure that no one is favoured.

“Our governor is one who believes in democratic process and therefore, will not like to do anything that will bring rancour and violence in his state. We thank you for your peaceful con