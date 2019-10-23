Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Palpable tension has gripped some members of the political class in Delta State following the dissolution of Appeal Court panel for the 2019 National Assembly elections in the state.

The panel was billed to commence sitting on Monday, October 21 at the Court of Appeal, Benin City, Edo State.It was meant to hear appeals from aggrieved candidates for the House of Representatives and Senatorial elections, who were dissatisfied with the judgment of the election petitions tribunal.

Counsels to the respective parties were said to have already be seated when Clerk of the Court of Appeal announced the dissolution.

Although the reason for dissolution was not known, President of the Courts of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, it was further learnt, would constitute a new panel in the next few days.

The dissolution did not affect the panels for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Cases listed for hearing on the day the dissolution was made public included the one filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in Delta Central, Mrs. Evelyn Oboro challenging the victory of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and that of the candidate of the APC in Delta North, Mrs. Doris Uboh challenging the election victory of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the PDP.

Also, the panel was to hear the appeal filed by Ben Ibakpa of the PDP challenging tribunal ruling which sacked him and declared John Agoda of the APC winner in Ethiope Federal Constituency and Thomas Joel-Onowakpo (APC) and Leo Ogor (PDP) for Isoko federal vonstituency.