From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unknown persons suspected to be arsonists on Tuesday allegedly raze some parts of the palace of Osuvie of Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident which occurred at the wee hours of the day, is already generating tension in the community.

The palace hall, a guest house, a staff quarter which houses NYSC Corp members, and the window of the traditional ruler’s apartment reportedly burnt by the inferno.

The damage could have be more but for the efforts of local security operatives who battled to put out the raging fire.

As at the time the dust settled, petrol fumes were perceived in different parts of the palace including the royal garage were exotic cars are parked.

The palace guard, Mr. Friday Sabulefe, disclosed that the arsonists, numbering three, broke into the palace, held him down and issued threats to him at gun point.

President-General of Agbarho-Urhobo Improvement Union, Monday Igho-Odiphri, who confirmed the incident, said it was the handiwork of those intending to sabotage the progress of the kingdom.

Besides, Igho-Odiphri said the incident was a calculated attempt to embarrass the people of the kingdom, explaining that he had received a distressed call at about 3am that the palace was on fire.

Igho-Odiprhi said he immediately mobilised security men to the palace whose efforts helped to put out the fire.

Thanking God that no life was lost in the incident, he said the security men inspected the level of damage and the escape route of the arsonists.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, and said the investigation into the matter had already commenced.