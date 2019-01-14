Romanus Ugwu, Godwin Tsa, Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Okwe Obi, Abuja, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Chukwudi Nweje and Lukmon Olabiyi, Lagos

_______________________________

Condemnations have continued to trail an attempt by the Federal Government to arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) today, over alleged false declaration of assets.

According to media reports which was validated by statement of the CCT, a six-count charge bordering on the alleged offence has been filed by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) against Justice Onnoghen and that the CCT will commence the trial on Monday, January, 14th.

If the arraignment sails through, Justice Onnoghen will go down in history as the first Chief Justice of Nigeria to be arraigned in court.

Already, the action has received wide condemnation from the political class, the legal community and civil society organisations.

Reacting, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in a statement, condemned the Federal government’s action describing it as an assault, intimidation and desecration of the Judiciary, which it said, must stop.

In the statement signed by its president, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), the NBA warned government not to create an impression that “agencies of the Executive arm of the FGN are interested in destabilizing and laying prostrate the other arms of the Government and in the process eliminating and destroying any and all voices of dissent and checks and balances.

“That is not desirable for the democracy that we strive to build neither is it good for the image of the Government. We urge restraint on the part of Government and demand that the CCB follow due process in proceeding against the CJN by complying with Nganjiwa’s Judgment (supra) and other similar judicial precedents.