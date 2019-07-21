Ben Dunno, Warri

Indigenes of Merogun community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, have cried out to the state police command and other security agencies to come to their aide in dislodging members of Vikings confraternity holding them hostage.

Raising the alarm over the hell unleashed on the community by the members of the confraternity while addressing newsmen in Warri at the weekend, the youth chairman, Comrade Godwin Merogun, called for a drastic action to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the area.

He noted that the earlier state police command took the appeal seriously and mobilised men to arrest the criminal elements in the community, the better for the peace and safety of lives and properties of their people, warning that further delay could lead to total anarchy.

While disclosing that majority of those who had been identified as members of this confraternity were strangers in the community who did not have any stake whatsoever in the area, Comrade Merogun stated that the community youths were prepared to take their destiny in their hands in defending their territory if the police failed to act accordingly.

According to him “we are making this appeal on the police and other security outfits as peaceful and law-abiding citizens who believe in the rule of law and not because we are cowards who do not know how to defend our homeland from these strange criminal elements.

“We are saying enough is enough of this lawlessness by the members of Vikings confraternity in our ancestral homeland. And we are hereby calling on security agencies operating in the state to do the needful and act promptly in order to avoid a situation of a total breakdown of law and order in the area.”

Speaking in the same vein, the community’s legal adviser, Bar. Presley Okojie, who narrowly escaped death following the attack on him and his guests on Monday, July 15, 2019, within the community by the same gang, said there could be no better time to put an end to the activities of the cult group in the area than now.

Okojie, whose metallic-black colour Toyota Venza car, was badly damaged while attempting to escape during the attack, noted that it had come to a time that the community could no longer tolerate the activities of the cult members.

“As I speak with you, the community youths are ready to fight back, but they are being calmed down by the elders to allow the police to do their job by sanitising the area and ensuring that the activities of this cult group which include harassment and intimidation of our people, armed robbery and kidnapping are brought to an end.”