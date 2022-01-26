From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Polobubo (Tsekelewu), a coastal community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State are apprehensive following the expiration of the ultimatum issued to the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) by the leadership of the community.

The community leadership had last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to NPDC, operators of NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture, over oil exploitation and dredging activities reportedly threatening the community.

Among others, the community in the ultimatum, demanded a resolution of the issue of the negative impact of past and present dredging activities on Tsekelewu community and waterways.

The ultimatum expired on Wednesday without any response from NPDC to address the demands of the community, a development that has led to tension among residents.

In a statement on Wednesday by the community leadership warned that there had been no positive response from the oil company since the ultimatum was issued to warrant rescinding it.

The statement which was made available in Asaba was titled “Polobubo (Tsekelewu) Community Ultimatum to NPDC/El-Crest JV Management Subsists”.

Jointly signed by President-General, Dr. Bright Abulu; General Secretary, Rev. Clement Doyah Tiemo; and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Christmas Ukugha, the statement insisted that “the ultimatum stands.”

It recalled that alleged refusal of NPDC/El-crest to resolve the issue of the negative impact of dredging prompted “community’s national executive council to address a press conference in Warri and to issue a seven-day ultimatum to NPDC/El-Crest on January 19, 2022, which expires on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. That ultimatum stands.

“We want to inform the management of NPDC/El-Crest/JV management and the Delta State Government, the Federal Government and the international community that the issues that made us to address the press conference have not been addressed or attended to because NPDC has refused to dialogue.

“That nobody should blame Polobubo (Tsekelewu) community if NPDC/El-Crest JV operations be disrupted or halted.

“Tsekelewu is a peaceful community hence this request for the government intervention as presented at the press conference, in order to avoid pending shutdown of NPDC/El-crest operations, which NPDC/Elcrest JV management’s refusal for dialogue could precipitate or cause. A stitch in time saves nine”, the statement said.