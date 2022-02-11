From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Uneasy calm has pervaded Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, as the traditional ruler of the kingdom, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II, took a bold step to re-possess the ancient palace of his forebears after a protracted legal battle within the royal family.

The legal battle, which lasted for about 23 years, was to determine the occupant of the hereditary stool between the Umudei lineage and the Umuobi Obahai lineage.

The battle came to an end on November 21, 2021, when the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Umudei, and affirmed the judgment of the lower courts that the stool belonged to the Umuobi Obahai royal lineage.

It was learnt that the High Court, in judgment of 2007, also granted a warrant of possession of the property of the royal family, including the ancestral palace of over 150 years old, to the Umuobi Obahai royal family.

Armed with the warrant of possession, court officials from Asaba, accompanied by security operatives, arrived at the palace for execution, but were reportedly resisted by armed youths, leading to reinforcement on the part of security operatives.

The overwhelming presence of security repelled any attack from the armed youths, hence, the court officials were able to execute the warrant of possession.

Addressing the people of Ogwashi-Uku shortly after the exercise, Obi Okonjo II said there was no victor, no vanquish, noting that the royal family was one, even as he extended an olive branch to aggrieved extended family members.

Obi Okonjo II, who is the brother to the Director General of World Trade Organisation, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, however, warned that the palace would no longer tolerate acts of mischief and brigandage, but insisted that he would be fair and firm in his actions to develop the community.

“Everybody in Ogwashi-Uku has a stake in this palace, and we will deal with everybody fairly, kindly and forthrightly. We will be transparent, we will be held accountable for our actions,” he said.