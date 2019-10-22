WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

There was anxiety in Ekiti State on Tuesday, with the passing on of one of the 17 most prominent traditional rulers in Ekiti State, Oore of Otun, Oba Adedapo Popoola.

This came barely a month after another royal father, Pelupelu Oba and Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaye joined his ancestors.

Otun, is the headquarters of Mobal Local Government Area of the state.

Oore traditional stool is one of the 17 pelupelu Obas in Ekiti State that occupied the highest hierarchy in the ranking of the traditional rulers.

The oba had not been seen in the public in recent times due to reports that he was battling with a terminal ailment.

According to the report, Oba Popoola, a one-time chairman, Council of Obas in Ekiti State, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Oba Popoola, born on January 26, 1957, was installed an Oba on January 20, 2000.

The news of his demise has not been officially broken in the town, but there were signs that the rites signalling the departure of the oba had begun in earnest.

A highly-placed community leader, who craved anonymity, told newsmen that the oba had died.

He said: “The monarch had been bedridden for some time now before he finally succumbed to death. In fact, the town will miss him sorely.

“I want to believe that we have missed a patriotic oba with carriage and charisma to lead. The vacuum left by his death would be difficult to fill,” he said.