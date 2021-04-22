From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Control Room the Delta State Police Command Headquarters in Asaba, was on Thursday gutted by fire.

The fire which started at about 2.40pm caused pandemonium as as officers and visitors scampered for safety.

In the midst of the confusion, some brave officers made frantic efforts to salvage vital documents from the unit and neighbouring offices.

Although the cause of the fire is still not clear, some officers attributed it to an electrical spark at the control engine room, which damages to some gadgets and part of the building housing the unit, especially the roof.

But for the swift intervention of men of the fire service, the damage could have be more from the resulting inferno.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement confirming the incident.

Edafe stated that the fire affected only a part of the control room.

“Fire service was called immediately, and their timely intervention saved the situation.

“Presently fire has been put out. Cause of fire incident not yet known but suspected to be as a result of electrical spark from the communication engine room.

“Meanwhile investigation into the incident has comenced.

“The Commissioner of Police urge members of the public to ignore any rumor contrary to the actual fact stated above,” he stated.