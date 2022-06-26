From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Palpable tension is brewing in Akpaa Mbato community in Obingwa council area if Abia State following the invasion of the area by Fulani herdsmen.

The herdsmen said to have invaded the community with over 500 cows, were reported to have resisted appeals to leave the bush and farm lands with their cattle.

Disclosing this to journalists, president of Akpaa Mbato Youth Council, Steve Ugboaja, said many farm lands and crops have been destroyed by the rampaging cows.

He lamented that their people can no longer go to their farms for fear of attack by the herdsmen, stressing that hunger looms in the community if nothing was done to address the situation.

“The Fulani herdsmen have taken over our bushes and farm lands. They have been here for over one week, destroying our farm lands and crops. There is tension in Akpaa Mbato community as the herdsmen have defied appeals to leave the community.

“My people are now afraid to go to their farms for fear of attacks. As at today, hunger looms in Alpaca Mbato as all our crops have been destroyed”.

He said he has reported the development to security agencies, adding that he was hopeful they will act in time in order not to allow the situation to degenerate loss of lives.