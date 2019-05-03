Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension in Ovwor-Olomu community in Ughelli South Local Government of Delta State as former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon reportedly slumps.

The incident occurred during the burial ceremony of former Chief of Army Staff, David Ejoor.

Gowon was a friend of the deceased; both of them served in the army and Gowon was said to be taking the salute in honour of Ejoor when he suddenly slumped.

A source at the event informed that the former Military Head of State was immediately rushed into an emergency military medical tent where Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa (a medical doctor) was ushered in to stabilise the statesman.

Dr. Okowa was accompanied into the tent by a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, while every other person irrespective of political or social class was barred from entering the tent, according to a source.

The source who claimed to be an eyewitness, noted that “the condition might not be anything serious as both Okowa and Ibori soon emerged from the tent. He said that the former head of state might have been exhausted because it was a long ceremony starting with the funeral service.”

Regardless, the development triggered widespread panic and anxiety on the funeral ground, as two ambulances were moved to the front of the tent, apparently to immediately arrest any untoward development.