From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Ibrahim Aliyu lshaq, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

He was said to have been abducted around Ise River along the old Auchi-Ekperi- Agenebode road.

Informed sources said the DPO was driving his private car when he was accosted on Friday evening by the gunmen, who shot sporadically into air and forced his vehicle to stop before seizing ‎and taking him into the bush.

About the time this ‎report was filed, his abductors were said to have demanded N50 million as ransom.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has ordered men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime unit of the Tactical and Strike teams of the state police command to move to the area to rescue the DPO unhurt.

‎The incident, coming ahead of preparations for the celebration of Fugar Day during the Yuletide, is said to have heightened apprehension among the people of Fugar, the administrative headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government.

Sources said fear had enveloped‎ the community, with members debating the incident and arguing: “If a DPO can be abducted, who is safe?”

