From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Again gunmen struck on Sunday at popular Y-junction at Ubommiri,in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State and kidnapped a royal father whose identity as at the time of this report is yet to be ascertained.

A source from the community who disclosed this to our correspondent said that the monarch was in his Range rover jeep with his daughter when the gunmen double crossed him and whisked him away with his daughter.

The source further narrated that the gunmen defied the heavy heavy downpour ,shot sporadically in the air before abducting the monarch.

“The man was travelling in a range rover car, with a baby girl in the car when the hoodlums accosted him,they double crossed him and took him away.” The source said .

Meanwhile ,the ensuing imcident led to the death of a woman who was crushed to death by a motorcycyclist trying to run away from the pandemonium.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abattam said that he would get back to our correspondent. He did not as at the time of filing this report.