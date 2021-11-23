From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Awo Mmamma community in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State came under a severe attack by the military after gunmen allegedly killed a soldier in the area yesterday.

An eyewitness, who made the disclosure, told Daily Sun that the military men regrouped and invaded the town and allegedly burnt a hotel, cars, houses and shops in the area.

The incident, which happened at Ishieke junction, has led to mass exodus of the people from the area to neighbouring communities in fear.

A source said: “Some hoodlums attacked some soldiers at Ishieke junction in Awo Mmamma and killed one of them. They zoomed off towards Ihiala in Anambra State. Later, soldiers invaded the area and caused havoc in the area by setting a hotel, cars, houses and stalls on fire.

“As we speak, people are taking refuge in bushes. Military men are ravaging our community. It is on fire. There is serious arson here.”

When contacted, the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, could not confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.

Also, the spokesperson for the 34 artillery brigade command, Obinze, Owerri, Sunday Akuga, didn’t answer several calls put to his mobile number.

