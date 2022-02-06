From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Tear and tension have enveloped Sapele town, Delta State, as unknown gunmen on Friday night shot dead a popular vigilante group commander.

The deceased identified as Victor Lucky was ambushed and shot dead few minutes after he left the venue of the wake keep of the mother of a former Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Chief Omolubi Newuwumi, in the state.

Sunday Sun gathered that he was killed about 7pm on Friday evening at the popular Okpe Junction in Sapele by AK-47-wielding assailants who drove a tinted Sport Utility Vehicle.

Eyewitness said he was shot a few meters away from a police and army check point by the about five-man assailants.

The unfortunate incident, which was causing serious tension in the town, paralysed commercial activities throughout yesterday as shops and businesses close as early as 7pm.

Some residents who spoke anonymously to Sunday Sun, described the deceased “as a hero and a crusader,” saying he was the reason cultists were brought to it barest minimum in the town.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliu who confirmed the unfortunate incident, said the police had arrested three persons in connections with the murder, and investigation was ongoing.

He said that those arrested were already making useful information about the incident and ensured that the command would get the assailants apprehended very soon.