From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was tension at Tunga Maje village, near Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when gunmen stormed a hotel and abducted about six hotel guests and the owner of the hotel.

The guests, whose names were given as Hon Friday Sani Makama, Prince Frederick Adejoh and others yet to be identified, were taken away commando-style from the Hilltop Hotel where they lodged in the early hours of Thursday.

Makama, who is said to be a former lawmaker in the Kogi State House of Assembly, recently defected from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while Prince Adejoh is the Oma Onu Aya of Igala land.

Residents told Daily Sun that the armed men who came in their numbers had shot sporadically into the air causing residents of the village and security guards on duty at the hotel to run for their lives while they got inside and kidnapped the guests and the owner of the hotel.

Tunga Maje and the Kaduna-Abuja highway has come under recent assault from kidnappers and hoodlums who on a daily basis rob road motorists, villages and other road users .

The management of the hotel has since reported the incident which happened in the early hours of Thursday to the police.

It was gathered that other guests who were lucky to have escaped from being kidnapped have relocated from the hotel to a safer place.

When contacted, FCT police spokeswoman Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the incident, said the Command has launched a manhunt to rescue the kidnapped victims alive and arrest their abductors.

She told Daily Sun that ‘the Command has launched a strategic operation to rescue the victims unhurt.’